Newcastle transfer news: 'Personal terms won't be an issue' in £13m deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dan Burn's medical and personal terms will not be a problem as he closes in on a move to Newcastle United, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The Brighton defender is set to join Newcastle before the transfer deadline to give Eddie Howe's backline a massive boost.

What is the latest news involving Burn?

As per The Athletic, Newcastle have agreed a £13m fee with Brighton to sign Burn as Howe looks to strengthen his defence.

The Englishman had made that area of a pitch a priority this transfer window but failed to land his first-choice targets.

Since the window opened, the Tyneside club have reportedly had bids turned down for both Lille's Sven Botman and Sevilla's Diego Carlos in a huge blow to Howe.

As a result, they have now had to turn to Burn, with a deal to bring him to St James' Park looking much more simpler.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has O'Rourke said about Burn to Newcastle?

Having agreed a fee with Brighton, O'Rourke is expecting Newcastle to get this deal over the line with no problems.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football journalist said: "Newcastle are going to be very busy.

"They've been the main talking point of this transfer window. The Dan Burn deal is agreed. I'm sure the medical and the personal terms won't be an issue, so I would expect him to come in and be that centre-back that Eddie Howe has been looking for all month."

What could Newcastle's starting XI look like with Burn?

By the end of this transfer window, Newcastle are going to have a new-look defence.

Should they complete this deal for Burn, as you would expect them to, then you would back him to easily slot into that left centre-back position with his left foot.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Next to the 29-year-old could be Aston Villa's Matt Targett, who is also closing in on a move to the Magpies, and captain Jamaal Lascelles. Another new signing in right-back Kieran Trippier completes this back four that Howe could potentially use.

It is one that has a lot of Premier League experience, while Burn will be adding height to it with his incredible 6 ft 6 stature.

With that back four, some Newcastle fans may feel more confident about their club's chances of staying in the Premier League. But with Howe's men currently in the relegation zone and on more games than Watford and Burnley, it is still going to be a tough ask.

News Now - Sport News