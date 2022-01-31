Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly close to sealing a move to Real Madrid.

The PSG star's future has been a major talking point for some time. He has been stalling on a new contract for some time, with his current deal expiring this summer.

The Frenchman has spoken of his desire to join Los Blancos for some time.

And now German outlet Bild claim that Mbappe has agreed to join the Spanish giants.

They add that the superstar has agreed to sign a contract with a yearly salary of £41.5 million, which equates to around £800,000-per-week.

That's almost double the £22m-per-year deal he is currently on at PSG.

Should Mbappe complete a move to Real and he signs the £800,000-per-week contract, he would become the second highest-paid player in the world, according to Radio Times.

Radio Times have calculated the 10 highest-paid players in the world using figures on reports from L'Equipe, Forbes and a variety of official sources.

All of their findings are before tax and do not include bonuses, extra fees and sponsorship deals.

View the top 10 highest-paid players in the world below...

10. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – £350,000-per-week

9. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, on loan from Barcelona) – £356,000-per-week

8. David de Gea (Man Utd) – £375,000-per-week

7. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – £385,000-per-week

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) – £385,000-per-week

5. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – £410,000-per-week (£800,000-per-week if he signs for Real Madrid)

4. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – £500,000-per-week

3. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) – £575,000-per-week

2. Neymar (PSG) – £606,000-per-week

1. Lionel Messi (PSG) – £960,000-per-week

Only Messi would be paid more than Mbappe, should he complete his deal to Real this summer.

The Argentine signed an eye-watering deal worth nearly £1 million-per-year with PSG last summer.

Suarez, perhaps surprisingly, is currently the third highest-paid player in world football, followed by Bale, who is scarcely used by Real.

Ronaldo took a substantial pay-cut to join Man United but still earns £385,000-per-week.

He's tied with Kevin De Bruyne as the best-paid players in the Premier League, closely followed by De Gea.

Lewandowski, arguably the world's best player over the past few years, is the 10th highest-paid player in the world.

It's baffling that the likes of Griezmann and Bale are paid more than the Bayern striker.

