Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'open to letting £8.6m duo leave' on Deadline Day

Newcastle are willing to let Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick leave the club on Deadline Day, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Magpies look set to have a busy day in terms of incomings at St James' Park, and O'Rourke thinks that some players could also depart the club in the coming hours.

How have Clark and Hendrick fared for Newcastle this season?

Clark has featured in 13 of Newcastle's 21 top-flight matches this term, but has struggled to solidify the side's backline.

He was sent off in the team's 1-1 draw with Norwich in November, and, according to WhoScored, he ranks 23rd in Newcastle's squad with an average match rating of 6.24 in 2021/22.

His season went from bad to worse last week when he was given his marching orders for throwing a punch at an opponent in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Hendrick has hardly played in recent months. He scored his only goal of the campaign against Wolves in October, but he has made just one brief cameo appearance in the Premier League since then.

What has O'Rourke said about Clark and Hendrick?

Clark and Hendrick have both been linked with moves to Middlesbrough, and O'Rourke thinks Newcastle will be happy to let them go if they receive suitable offers, especially given that the North-East side are closing in on signing Dan Burn from Brighton.

Speaking about the pair, he told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s no guarantee they will go. Newcastle would be open to letting them both leave, and Ciaran Clark is going to be pushed down the pecking order by the arrival of Dan Burn.”

Would Clark or Hendrick be missed?

Clark, who is valued at £2.3m by Transfermarkt, has been a loyal servant to Newcastle since joining in 2016 as he helped the club win promotion back to the Premier League in his first season.

However, his form seems to have dipped dramatically this season, and with Burn now joining to compete with Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar for a starting spot, it is hard to see where Clark would fit into Howe's plans.

Hendrick is also facing a similar situation following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes. The £6.3m-rated midfielder has been out of favour since the beginning of the campaign anyway, and that is unlikely to change now that Guimaraes is on the scene.

Clark and Hendrick have given their all to the cause, but Newcastle want to be a club who can challenge at the right end of the table moving forward, and it seems unlikely that this duo would be able to help them reach that level, so it is probably best if they are moved on sooner rather than later.

