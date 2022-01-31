Arsenal transfer news: 'Late enquiries' over £72m international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal have had some late enquiries for Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian winger is out of favour under Mikel Arteta and has been linked with a late move away from the Emirates Stadium.

What's the latest news with Pepe?

Having ended last season in excellent goalscoring form, this was meant to by the year that Pepe lit up the Premier League. He scored five goals in his final three Premier League outings in 2020-2021 but hasn't come close to replicating that form.

In truth, Pepe has hardly had a look in since the opening weeks of the campaign. He's played just 24 minutes in the league in the last three months and has contributed just one assist in nine Premier League matches all season.

Arsenal have already allowed a host of first-team players to leave this month, while Pierre-Emile Aubameyang could soon be added to that list. His departure would leave Arteta with just five forward players at his disposal for the remainder of the season.

But 90min believe that Arsenal would be open to letting the 26-year-old leave before tonight's 11pm deadline despite another exit leaving them even shorter up front.

Furthermore, Jones thinks that the Gunners have had some interest in Pepe, who joined for a club record £72m fee two-and-a-half years ago.

What did Jones say about Pepe?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Early days with this one but Arsenal have had a couple of late enquiries about Nicolas Pepe.

"They have to be careful in terms of managing their front line though and who they can let go, it's hard to see how they let him leave if Aubameyang also goes."

Should Arsenal let Pepe leave?

Despite his attacking input being virtually non-existent this season, Pepe is still a top quality player on his day and would be an ideal replacement should Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli get injured.

Especially with Aubameyang on the verge of signing for Barcelona, it would appear a crazy decision to let another player leave this month.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Pepe, meaning it would be more than understandable if the he wants to leave to enhance his chances of playing more regular football, but this simply isn't the time for Arsenal to be selling.

The Gunners are on the cusp of going the entire window without making a signing, so incomings have to be their priority heading into the final few hours.

