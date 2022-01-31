West Ham transfer news: 'Astronomical offer' claim emerges, Irons 'showing ambition'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have shown ambition by attempting to strike a club-record deal for Benfica star Darwin Nunez but there are huge question marks over whether they will be able to welcome the striker to the London Stadium before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hammers have been unable to bring in reinforcements since the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year, but it appears boss David Moyes is keen to link-up with Nunez as he looks to bolster his options.

What's the latest news involving Nunez?

It has emerged that West Ham have had a £60million bid for Nunez rejected by Portuguese side Benfica on deadline day.

Had the move gone through, the frontman would have become the most expensive arrival in the Hammers' history.

West Ham transfer insider ExWHUemployee has suggested the east Londoners could still return to Benfica with an improved offer as they attempt to get the deal over the line in the final hours of the window.

However, with time running out before the deadline and Nunez currently on international duty thousands of miles away with Uruguay, it is thought that it will be difficult for Moyes to get his man ahead of 11pm tonight.

Failing to prise the 22-year-old away from his current employers could result in the Hammers remaining with just one senior striker option - in the form of Michail Antonio - until the end of the season.

Man United seal LAST-GASP win vs West Ham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Nunez?

O'Rourke believes West Ham will only be able to strike a last-gasp deal for Nunez if they return to Benfica with a hugely lucrative offer.

While the journalist feels the Hammers owners have shown they mean business by willing to offer a club-record fee, he is not expecting their pursuit to be successful before the deadline.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I just can't see Benfica letting him go now unless West Ham make an astronomical offer for him.

"He is currently on international duty as well, which complicates matters. I think this one is highly unlikely, but West Ham are definitely showing their ambition by trying to make this deal happen."

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

How has Nunez performed so far this season?

It is easy to see why West Ham are wanting to welcome Nunez to the Premier League because he has been in exceptional form, finding the back of the net 20 times in 25 Benfica outings.

He has put rivals in the Portuguese top flight to the sword, racking up 15 goals in 16 appearances and registering two hat-tricks.

Nunez's impressive form has resulted in him taking his tally of Uruguay caps up to seven, with his latest international involvement coming last week.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News