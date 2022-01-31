Call of Duty Mobile: How to get free CP (COD Points)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community love Call of Duty Mobile and we can reveal the ways in which you can get COD Points (CP) in the action game.

The Call of Duty franchise has been massively popular in the gaming community, and has been for well over a decade both the mobile as well as consoles.

Users on both the iPhone and the Android can access Call of Duty Mobile, and it is great to see that the developers also implemented seasons in the game.

These new seasons have added an abundance of new content, and this includes new map changes, as well as new weapons and Operators.

How to get free CP (COD Points) in Call of Duty Mobile

There are a few good ways to get CP in Call of Duty Mobile, and each of these ways do not take long at all to complete. Here are the ways in which you can get free CP In Call of Duty Mobile.

Complete Surveys

You can use Google Opinion Rewards and complete surveys which reward you with many things, including money. All you have to do is complete the simple surveys which only take a few minutes. Once you complete it, you will earn money, and with this money you can buy CP in the game.

Take Part in Giveaways

Giveaways are a great way to get CP points in COD Mobile. This is due to the fact that they are free and players of COD Mobile often seek out such events. Players can get weapon blueprints, various gears, operators, and free CP points through the giveaways.

Other than these two ways, for the time being there is no other way to get free CP in the game; however, one of the cheapest ways to get more CP is to buy the battle pass. A new battle pass is released every season and will give players a certain amount of CP as they make their way to level 100. The battle pass also give players an abundance of unlockable content like new weapons, operators and more.

Be sure to use these free ways to get yourself some CP and make the most out of your gaming experience in Call of Duty Mobile.

