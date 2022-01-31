Newcastle transfer news: 'Gamble' for Howe as Magpies close in on 'big money' signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Newcastle are taking a "big gamble" as they close in on signing teenage striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims on Deadline Day.

Eddie Howe and the club's new owners, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), have had to wait patiently in this month's transfer window but it looks set to be a very busy end to the month on Tyneside.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ekitike?

Ekitike has been catching the eye of multiple Premier League clubs this season, with West Ham also reportedly keen on the youngster.

However, it appears that Newcastle are set to beat the Irons to his signature as they have had a £25m offer accepted by Reims, meaning that Ekitike's move to St James' Park has edged one step closer.

What has O'Rourke said about Ekitike being set to join Newcastle?

O'Rourke is well aware of Newcastle's spending power following their recent takeover, but he still believes that it is a risky move to pay such a hefty fee for a young forward like Ekitike.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It seems that this deal could get done for around £25m which is big money but maybe not when you think about Newcastle and their wealth right now.

“It’s a big gamble for them to turn to a 19-year-old to try and help them to stay up in the Premier League this season.”

Will Newcastle's gamble on Ekitike pay off?

O'Rourke may have a point as Ekitike has only broken into the Reims first-team this season, and he has not even been a guaranteed starter for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Therefore, paying so much money for a player who is still making his way in the game could put added pressure on his shoulders.

Still, Ekitike looks to be a fine talent, having scored eight goals in France's top-flight this term, and he is not the only player that Newcastle are going to rely on for goals.

Howe can also call on the likes of Chris Wood, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to fire his side to safety.

Having several players who can chip in with goals should allow Ekitike to settle in and possibly be used more as an impact substitute early on, and he can then show his real potential in the long run when he finds his feet in the Premier League.

