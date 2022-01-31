Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch: Why WWE must book this blockbuster match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ronda Rousey grabbed the WWE Universe by the scruff of its neck and shook it to its core this weekend.

The combat sports legend made her long-awaited wrestling return at Royal Rumble on Saturday night, where she won the 30-woman match.

Rousey emerged victorious after pinning Charlotte Flair, leaving the door wide open for exciting new storylines.

The former Raw women's champion is set to rejoin the red brand, where she will rub elbows with ex-rival Becky Lynch.

Here's why WWE must book a match between these two old foes as soon as possible.

Resurfacing an old feud

The last time we saw Rousey in the ring prior to Royal Rumble, she was locked in a fierce rivalry with Lynch and Flair.

In the lead up to WrestleMania 35, the three took part in a tag team match, but couldn't help but turn on each other.

The women were eventually arrested and taken backstage to police cars, but the chaos continued. Despite being handcuffed and in police custody, fights continued to break out, preparing fans for what promised to be a WrestleMania event full of fireworks.

The 2019 go-home instalment of Monday Night Raw remains one of the most iconic women's moments on WWE and we could be ready to see the mayhem unfold once again now all three women are back on the roster.

Both Flair and Lynch were also recently feuding, so the arrival of Rousey will only stir the pot even more.

Revenge for Rousey

Like all elite level fighters, Rousey does not lose often and when she does, it's viewed as a major upset.

Before she left WWE, she was handed her first ever loss as a wrestler.

At WrestleMania 35, Rowdy dropped the Raw Women's Championship to Lynch, who went on to adopt the iconic nickname Becky Two Belts, who scooped both titles thanks to her victory in the Winners Takes All clash.

Ending her era at the company with a title loss on such a big stage will have undoubtedly stuck with Rousey even after she closed her WWE chapter.

Equally, Lynch knows the defeat will be under Rousey's skin, and she wasted no time in goading her former rival amid the rumours of her return.

"Was wondering if you’d show up again," Big Time Becks recently wrote on Twitter. "I’ve still got her [the title] and she’s doing great."

With Rousey set for a return to the red brand, she will meet with Lynch one way or another, and a post-Rumble fiery promo segment would be the perfect way to kick it all off.

Challenge for Becky Lynch

For Lynch, things have been pretty easy for her since her rivalry with Charlotte came to an end after Survivor Series.

In the wake of the mega clashes with The Queen, she has easily brushed aside the likes of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop, who have all been unsuccessful in taking the title away from The Man.

Lynch could use a new challenge, a real challenge. That could certainly be found in Rousey, who looks ready to take the company by storm once again.

After her win at Royal Rumble, Rowdy tweeted: "Since the day I knew my due date to have Pō, I was determined to return to WWE Royal Rumble four months postpartum.

"Watch out b**ches, [be]cause WrestleMania I’ll be eight [months postpartum]. #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm."

Rousey has already fired warning shots and looks extremely confident in the knowledge that when she takes to the ring at WrestleMania for her title chance, she will not leave empty handed.

