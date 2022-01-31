Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been asked by UEFA to sit his coaching exams before he can sit on the Real Madrid bench again.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport via The Sun, UEFA has asked Ancelotti to sit his coaching exams after his badges expired on 31 December 2021.

The Italian has been a manager for 30 years and is one of football's most decorated coaches with 21 trophies under his belt.

That statistic puts Ancelotti on par with legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also won exactly 21 trophies during his illustrious career.

Included in the Italian's trophy cabinet are three Champions League titles, two Club World Cups and league titles in England, France, and Italy.

Even those mentioned barely brush the surface as the manager also has a huge haul of domestic cups and individual awards. Ancelotti has been named the World's Best Club Coach on two separate occasions.

But according to the report, Ancelotti received a letter from UEFA warning the Los Blancos manager that he must take an exam before his certification can be renewed.

The report reveals that UEFA were allegedly contacted by the Spanish Federation who suggested that the Italian should be put through an examination.

Assuming the report is correct and Ancelotti's badges have expired, he would no longer be allowed to officially coach Real Madrid until he has renewed his certificates.

This would stop the 62-year-old from being able to appear on the touchlines during games, and with Real currently first in the La Liga table, this could have a huge impact on the club.

Sevilla are currently second in the table and only four points away from the leaders, so the club cannot afford to take any risks.

The whole situation seems ludicrous, with one fan hilariously comparing it to 'sending a warning to Lewis Hamilton to see if he can drive a car'.

Real Madrid are due to return to action in just a matter of days, so the club will need to deal with the situation swiftly if they wish to avoid any further issues.

