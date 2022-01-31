Aston Villa transfer news: Villa 'making calls & enquiries' over deal for £50m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are still probably making calls about signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The Villans are thought to be keen on the 25-year-old, but Brighton's stance on outgoings this transfer window has made things difficult for them.

What is the latest news involving Bissouma?

According to The Telegraph, Villa are trying to tie down a deal for Bissouma for either this month or the summer.

Sky Sports was one outlet to initially report that the Midlands club wanted to buy the Mali international in a potential £50m deal this transfer window, but they may indeed have to settle for the summer.

Speaking at the start of the month, Brighton manager Graham Potter was quoted as saying (via MailOnline): "We're not a selling club at all, we don't have to sell anybody."

This late in the window now, it would be a surprise to see the Seagulls sell such a key player like Bissouma.

What has O'Rourke said about Bissouma to Villa?

Nevertheless, O'Rourke thinks the Villans are still trying to sign Bissouma before the transfer window shuts.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football journalist said: "It'll be a tough one to get done today. I'm sure they are probably making calls, making enquiries to see if they could get Bissouma."

Would Bissouma be an upgrade on Douglas Luiz?

If Villa do manage to land Bissouma at some point, the player who is likely to be at most risk at Villa Park is Douglas Luiz, with the two being the current ball winners in their respective sides.

For Brighton, Bissouma is averaging an impressive 3.6 tackles per league game, while Luiz 1.9 for Villa (via WhoScored).

The Brighton man also trumps the Brazilian when it comes to interceptions made, 1.9 to his 1.2.

The above is not to say Luiz has been a bad player for Villa, far from it actually. He has done well to the point where it has been reported that Arsenal were weighing up a £35m bid for the Brazil international.

However, looking at his numbers this season, Bissouma has all the makings of a potential upgrade.

Unfortunately for Villa, though, it seems unlikely that they will be able to bring him to Villa Park before the transfer deadline.

Manager Steven Gerrard is probably going to have to wait until the summer. But if Bissouma maintains his current form for the rest of the season, the Liverpool legend could find himself having some serious competition for his signature.

