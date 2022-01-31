West Ham transfer news: Premier League rivals respond to 'cheeky' Irons bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge does not expect West Ham to have any joy in their attempts to sign Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

The duo have established themselves as key figures at Elland Road in recent years, and Bridge thinks they will be staying put on Deadline Day.

What's the latest transfer news involving Raphinha and Phillips?

It has been reported that West Ham are very keen on signing the Leeds pair, and it is understood that they have had a £50m offer turned down for Phillips.

Furthermore, the east London club were also believed to be willing to pay a club-record transfer fee for Raphinha, who has been a standout performer for Marcelo Bielsa's men this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 19 top-flight appearances.

West Ham's current record transfer fee is the £45m that they paid for Sebastien Haller back in 2019.

What has Bridge said about Phillips and Raphinha?

With the hours left in the transfer window ticking down, West Ham have made a big play to land a marquee signing, but Bridge is not optimistic that they will be able to bring in either player from their Premier League rivals.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “You get these cheeky little mentions, don’t you, with any opportunity this month? And Leeds have said: ‘not at all, no thank you.’ So, I can’t see it happening to be honest.”

Are West Ham's chances of signing Raphinha or Phillips over?

You can never say never on Deadline Day in a transfer window, but their hopes appear to be fading.

Leeds have struggled at times this season, and Raphinha has been their main shining light down the right wing, so to let him go midway through the season would be a major shock, no matter what fee they are offered for his services.

Meanwhile, Phillips may be sidelined with a hamstring problem at the moment, but he has been a huge part of Leeds' success under Bielsa, and has cemented his place in the England team since making his debut in September 2020.

Therefore, it is very likely that Leeds will knock back any further approaches for either player, and will at least wait until the end of the season before considering whether they are willing to sell their stars in the summer.

