Newcastle transfer news: 'Definite interest' in 20-goal Ekitike alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle are keen on signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on Deadline Day, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have already signed a forward this month as they managed to entice Chris Wood away from Burnley, and they could look to further strengthen their attack in the final hours of the transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nunez?

Nunez has also been linked with West Ham in recent days, and the Hammers are said to be hopeful of getting a deal done for the 22-year-old.

However, Newcastle have also shown an interest in the Uruguay international, and they could still jump ahead of David Moyes' side in the queue for his signature before Monday's 11pm deadline.

Eddie Howe's side have also shown a strong interest in Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, and reportedly agreed a deal for the 19-year-old on Monday morning, but it has now been claimed that this move has stalled, which could open the door for Newcastle to make a move for Nunez.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Downie said about Nunez potentially joining Newcastle?

Downie has claimed that Newcastle admire Nunez's qualities, but has admitted that they are still some way off agreeing a deal with Benfica for the youngster at this stage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Newcastle's chances of landing Nunez, Downie said: “I think there’s a definite interest in Nunez. I don’t think there’s anything close, as I understand.”

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

What are Nunez's stats for Benfica this season?

Having broken into the Benfica first-team last season, Nunez had a positive campaign with the Portuguese outfit, registering six goals and 10 assists in the league in 2020/21.

He seems to have taken his game to a new level altogether this term, though. In just 16 top-flight appearances, he has found the net on 15 occasions. This has included scoring two hat-tricks, which came against Belenenses and Famalicao.

These numbers have helped him achieve a mightily impressive WhoScored average match rating of 7.69 in the league, which puts him above all of his teammates.

Nunez has also shone on the European stage, netting three goals in six Champions League group matches. His standout moment came back in September when he bagged a brace in a 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Benfica would go on to finish above Barcelona in their group to progress through to the last 16 of the competition, where they will face Ajax.

When factoring in his numbers across all competitions this season, Nunez has scored 20 goals in 25 appearances, establishing himself as one of the finest young strikers in Europe.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News