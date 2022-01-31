Ibrox transfer news: Rangers could seal 'stunning deal', they know superstar's agent well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that signing Aaron Ramsey would be a "stunning" deal for Rangers.

The Wales international has been linked with a return to the Premier League this window, but the Scottish giants appeared to have moved into pole position in the race to sign the midfielder.

What's the latest news with Ramsey?

It simply hasn't worked out since the 31-year-old left Arsenal two-and-a-half years ago. His time in Turin has been riddled with injuries, restricting him to just a handful of Serie A outings this term.

Therefore, a move away from Juventus also looked to be on the cards this month. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Ramsey was in the UK and had three options on the table, one Premier League club, one European club and Rangers.

Given his stature, Rangers appeared the least likely, but Giovanni Van Bronckhorst appears to have worked his magic in bringing the former Arsenal man to Ibrox. Fabrizio Romano now believes that the Glasgow giants are on the cusp of signing Ramsey on loan for the rest of the season, in what could be one of the standout deals of the window.

Rangers would have an option to buy in the summer, and O'Rourke has waxed lyrical about the possibility of Ramsey moving to Scotland.

What did O'Rourke say about Ramsey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a stunning deal if they can pull it off.

"I know his agent has got previous relationships with Rangers, he's done some deals up there before in the past."

Big of a coup would this be for Rangers?

Not only would this be the biggest deal of the Scottish window, but it would be one of the most notable anywhere in the world.

This is an established Wales international who's played more than 250 times in the Premier League and over 50 in the Champions League.

Furthermore, not only would this one excite the fans, but it would be a huge boost for Rangers' hopes of retaining their Scottish Premiership crowd.

They've seen their gap at the top cut to just two points following their recent draws at Aberdeen and Ross County since they returned from the winter break, so this would give them a huge lift ahead of the business stage of the season, especially with a crunch Europa League tie against Borussia Dortmund to come next month.

