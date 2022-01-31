Everton transfer news: Lampard 'would love to bring in' 6'3 star after Van de Beek deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes Frank Lampard would love to bring Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Everton on Deadline Day.

Lampard was officially confirmed as Everton's new manager on Monday, and O'Rourke expects him to get straight to work on adding more players to his squad.

Who have Everton signed so far in January?

The Toffees completed three deals in the first half of the transfer window as they signed full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson from Dynamo Kyiv and Rangers, respectively, before agreeing a loan move with Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi.

Following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, it seemed that the club's focus had turned to finding his replacement, but now that Lampard has been appointed, they may look to end the transfer window by making a statement signing.

The Merseyside club are now closing in on signing Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United, having fought off competition from Crystal Palace for his signature.

What has O'Rourke said about Lampard's plans for Everton?

Lampard already seems to have made an impact by convincing van de Beek to move to Goodison Park, and O'Rourke feels he would like to further improve his midfield by signing Loftus-Cheek.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Midfield is vital for Lampard with injuries piling up in that area as well, with Doucoure and Delph out injured. Van de Beek looks like he is going to be going there on loan and I’m sure Lampard would love to bring someone like Loftus-Cheek as well from his former club Chelsea.

“So, I would expect Everton to be busy in these final hours of the Deadline Day.”

Would Loftus-Cheek be a good signing for Everton?

Loftus-Cheek has struggled to establish himself in Chelsea's first-team since coming through the side's ranks as a youngster.

However, he did excel on loan at Crystal Palace during a loan spell in 2017/18, forcing his way into England's World Cup squad at the end of the season, and this showed what he is capable of when he gets a run of games on the pitch.

Working under Lampard, a manager he knows well from their time together at Chelsea, could get the best out of the 6 foot 3 midfielder, and this may be a big boost to Everton in their bid to move clear of the bottom three and up towards mid-table.

