Everton transfer news: Big update on Lampard bringing 108-game star back to Goodison

It is 'unlikely' that Everton will re-sign midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Toffees announced former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new manager just a few hours ago after an extensive search, and he seems keen to add some reinforcements to his first-team squad on Deadline Day.

What is the latest news involving Everton?

Donny van de Beek is set to become Lampard's first signing during his Everton reign after a short-term loan deal was agreed with Manchester United until the end of the season.

And Gueye could be the next fresh face to join the Goodison Park outfit after it was revealed they're keen on snapping up the Senegal international.

According to The Athletic's Simon Johnson, Everton have 'made a move' to bring Gueye back to the club from PSG as they look to bolster their engine room options in the final stages of the winter window.

The midfield destroyer enjoyed a successful three-year spell on Merseyside between 2016 and 2019 after arriving from Aston Villa via a £7.1 million deal, making 108 appearances in all competitions during that time.

Gueye then joined French giants PSG and, winning one Ligue 1 title, two French Cups and one League Cup, but he's found himself in and out of the side this season.

He's started just 12 league fixtures so far this term for Mauricio Pochettino's charges, yet O'Rourke believes the 32-year-old is happy to remain with the capital club this January.

What has O'Rourke said about Gueye?

Although the transfer insider has refused to rule anything out, he claims Everton may have to 'look elsewhere' for a new defensive midfielder.

He told GiveMeSport: “From what I understand, he's settled in Paris, he's happy at the club and is not really thinking about a move back to Everton right now.

"So, I think this one's unlikely, but never say never on deadline day, but I think Everton might have to look elsewhere if they are looking to bring in a defensive midfielder.”

Who else could Everton sign?

Everton have already signed Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El-Ghazi this month, and could be set to welcome more fresh acquisitions on Deadline Day.

Lampard has been tipped to return to his former club to bring in Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the pair struggled for regular game time in the first half of 2021/22.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is another player linked with Everton, with the England international on the hunt for a new challenge.

