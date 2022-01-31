PUBG New State: How to Revive Teammates

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State is a very enjoyable action game for those on iOS and Android Mobile devices and we can reveal all the latest details around how to revive your friends and teammates in the game.

The PUBG franchise is huge making and releasing a mobile game back in November 2022 and it was a great idea from the developers to do this.

As the game continues to thrive, the developers have also released their first season, and this is a great way to release new content for the gaming community.

PUBG New State is a lot of fun and if you haven't given it a go then you should definitely do so as soon as you can.

Read More: PUBG New State Season 2: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

How to Revive Teammates in PUBG New State

In the battle royale game, you can either play solo, or in squads. Squads is a lot of fun and means that you can play with your friends. In PUBG New State you can die, but you can be brought back to life with the help of your teammates.

In order to revive your teammates in the game, you need the green flare gun. You have to fire the green flare gun into the sky in order to bring back a dead friend. If you are lucky then you can find the green flare gun in the open world, and you have to loot to find the item.

When you revive your friend, they will come back via the plane that you jump out of at the start of the game.

Another way in which you can acquire the green gun is by buying it. When you are looting, you can find and pick up money which can be used to buy in-game items.

Collect the money and spend it on different items in the Drone Stone, and you can view the store by pressing the drone button on the right side of the screen.

All you have to do is add the green flare gun to your cart and then order it. It costs you 1200 and it will be delivered by a drone.

Be sure to give this a go as soon as you can in PUBG New State as you try to get them wins in the game.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News