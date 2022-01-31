Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Drew McIntyre was dealing with a number of neck injuries prior to his Royal Rumble return on Saturday.

The Scottish Warrior hadn’t been seen in WWE since written off TV in a segment with Harry Corbin and Madcap Moss at the Day 1 Premium Live show last month and was expected to miss the Royal Rumble.

However, the 36-year-old surprised the fans in St Louis by entering the match at number 21 and lasting all the way to the end of the bout as runner-up, before he was eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that McIntyre is expected to appear on WWE TV moving forward but will not be wrestling at house shows until he has healed up completely.

The McIntyre final two standoff with Lesnar echoed the pair’s famous moment in the 2020 Royal Rumble, where on that occasion Drew eliminated The Beast from the match and then went on to defeat him at WrestleMania 35.

Having won the rumble match Lesnar has been confirmed for tonight’s Monday Night Raw where it’s expected he’ll choose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent, in a final blow-off for the pair. McIntyre’s road to WrestleMania, however, remains unclear at this stage.

