Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles give 'confirmation' on stance over signing 71-cap ace

Crystal Palace have opted against making a last-gasp attempt to bring Juventus outcast Aaron Ramsey to Selhurst Park because the Eagles feel as though they do not need him, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

While the south Londoners are on the verge of completing the permanent signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz, Ramsey will not be arriving at the club before tonight's 11pm deadline.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Ramsey is set to join reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on an initial loan deal.

Romano has confirmed the proposed switch includes the option of being made permanent at the end of the season.

It comes after The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed Ramsey was, this morning, stationed in a private UK airport terminal before making a final decision on where his immediate future lies.

The report suggests he had already turned down a move to Burnley, while proposals from another Premier League outfit and club in continental Europe were on the table along with Rangers' offer.

Palace were understood to be in pole position to land Ramsey, according to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport - via Calciomercato - just a matter of days ago.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira had also described Ramsey as 'terrific' and revealed 'I like the player' when the speculation surfaced.

What has Michael Bridge said about Ramsey?

Bridge understands Palace were not among the final clubs Ramsey was choosing between heading into today.

The Sky Sports reporter was told by a member of staff within the club that the Eagles were no longer interested in attracting the 71-cap Wales international to Selhurst Park.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I spoke to Crystal Palace this morning just to get confirmation on whether there was still any interest in Aaron Ramsey.

"Palace told me concretely that 'we don't need him' and, to be fair, Crystal Palace probably don't need him."

Why do Palace believe they do not need Ramsey?

Palace have already got a central midfield loanee who has been impressive during the first half of the campaign, with Conor Gallagher shining since joining from Chelsea last summer.

The 21-year-old has chalked up 11 goal involvements in 21 outings for the Eagles, so it is clear Vieira already has a goalscoring midfielder in his ranks.

Vieira also has a host of experienced stars who are comfortable in the centre of the park, so Ramsey's arrival would only have impacted on their game-time.

