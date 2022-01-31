Rangers transfer news: 'Extraordinary' - GVB pulls off 'deadline deal of the day' at Ibrox

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has labelled Aaron Ramsey's proposed move to Rangers as "quite extraordinary."

The 71-cap international has looked set to leave Juventus throughout most of January, but a move to Ibrox did not appear to be on the cards until Deadline Day.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ramsey?

Ramsey has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this month as the former Arsenal man seemed likely to return to England.

However, he has reportedly rejected approaches from Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Burnley, and he now looks to be on his way to a different club in the UK.

It has been claimed that the Juventus midfielder has arrived in Glasgow and is on the brink of joining Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on loan.

What has Bridge said about Ramsey being on the verge of joining Rangers?

Bridge believes that Rangers fans should be excited about the prospect of Ramsey joining their club, and has even hinted that this could turn out to be the best deal of the day.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said: “Is this the deadline deal of the day? Aaron Ramsey, Juventus to Rangers on a loan deal – quite extraordinary.”

Is Ramsey a good signing for Rangers?

This could depend entirely on whether he can stay fit or not.

Ramsey had had a torrid time with injuries since moving to Turin in 2019, and he has been unable to get a run in the team to truly show what he can do.

That has particularly been the case this term as he has suffered multiple setbacks which have seen him sidelined.

Still, it should be remembered that Ramsey is a quality operator when he is firing on all cylinders. The 31-year-old won three FA Cups during his time at Arsenal, and has been one of Wales' best players for more than a decade, playing his part in the side's run to the semi-final of the European Championships in 2016.

He has not been at his best for a while, but if he can get back to somewhere near his optimal condition between now and the end of the season, he could still be a useful asset to Rangers and play a pivotal role in their bid to win back-to-back Scottish titles.

