Frank Lampard is officially the new manager of Everton Football Club.

The Merseyside outfit finally announced the arrival of the Premier League legend as Rafa Benitez's replacement on Monday afternoon.

Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Everton and it's his first managerial venture since being sacked by Chelsea halfway through the 2020/21 campaign.

Turning the Toffees' fortunes around won't be easy, but Lampard will at least bring some positivity to the club after what's been a dismal season thus far.

The former Derby County boss also has previous experience of winding up Everton's fierce rivals Liverpool, which will only make him a more popular figure among the Goodison Park faithful.

In a memorable Champions League quarter-final match at Anfield in 2009, Lampard simply - yet effectively - trolled the home supporters.

When he went to take a free-kick by the touchline with the scores level at 1-1, Lampard threatened to move the ball a couple of yards forward - knowing the uproar it would cause with the fans stationed right next to him.

And, of course, it worked a treat, with the Chelsea legend smiling at his work, telling the Liverpool supporters to calm down and then moving the ball back.

Check out Lampard's trolling here...

Video: Lampard trolls Liverpool fans in 2009 CL tie

Well played, Frank. He even received some applause from a few of the Liverpool fans right by the advertising boards.

Lampard went on to have a huge impact in the quarter-final tie, the midfielder assisting Branislav Ivanovic's goal that made it 2-1 to Chelsea at Anfield.

A Didier Drogba goal late on saw the Blues leave Merseyside with a 3-1 victory, however, things threatened to go wrong in the Stamford Bridge leg.

Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead in west London, but Lampard was on hand to help Chelsea progress to the Champions League semi-finals with a brace in an eventual 4-4 draw between the two Premier League heavyweights.

That 2009 encounter was the last time they met in European action and given how exciting the ties were in the 2000s, we hope they meet again in the near future.

