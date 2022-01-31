Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcus Brimage swapped gloves for pillows as he competed in the Pillow Fight Championship recently.

If you're thinking 'I've heard that name before' it's because he was the man who fought Conor McGregor on the Irishman's UFC debut way back when.

The event took place in Miami, and the winners were Hauley Tillman and Istela Nunes, who each took home $5,000.

The one-night event was the PFC’s third and saw experienced fighters like Markus Perez take to the ring.

Brimage was McGregor’s first opponent in 2013, with Notorious winning by TKO after just 67 seconds. It really was a statement of intent on his debut and a sign of things to come as well.

Since then, the Bama Beast has lost seven of his last eight fights, with his record now sitting seven wins and eight losses.

His last fight against Kyle Bochniak came after a five-year absence and ended in a loss via decision.

The lack of physicality in the PFC did not stop some fighters getting invested, though, with Perez getting into a heated altercation with Reggie Newsome, a former MMA fighter.

Newsome let go of his pillow, but that did not stop Perez from continuing to hit the now fitness coach, with the two having to be pulled apart in the ring by their teams.

Unlike Brimage, though, since his debut fight, McGregor has gone on to be one of the most recognisable fighters in the world.

He has been UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion and is currently ranked ninth in the UFC lightweight rankings.

The Irishman has been formidable in the UFC and has also tried his hand at boxing.

He fought Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, losing by TKO in the 10th round, but earning a huge packet in the process.

In recent years, the 35-year-old is known for his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which saw the two engage in a bitter fight which ended in a win for the unbeaten Khabib.

Since that fight, he defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO after just 40 seconds, but was beaten twice by Dustin Poirier last year. His record now sits at 22:6.

