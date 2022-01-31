Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim on potential signings after Bentancur and Kulusevski

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to add any further players to their squad once they complete the signings of both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The club are poised to confirm both deals, with reports suggesting that agreements have been reached to secure deals for the Sweden and Uruguay internationals.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They are on the verge of finally bringing two new players into the club.

A deal has been struck, per Fabrizio Romano, to sign Kulusevski on an initial loan deal that will last 18 months and will hold an option, that could become an obligation, to sign him permanently.

Bentancur will also join for an initial fee of £15.8m plus £4.9m in potential add-ons, again per Romano.

These deals come after Spurs suffered two major setbacks in their bid to strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad.

Tottenham failed to do a deal to sign Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers and he instead joined Barcelona, while there was also hope of striking an agreement to sign Luis Diaz from Porto, but he has moved to Liverpool.

It appears, though, that Spurs will only be signing Kulusevski and Bentancur on the final day of the transfer window, according to O’Rourke.

Of course, Spurs are also trying to move players out of the club, with midfielders Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso all potentially set to leave, along with Bryan Gil.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "As it stands right now, it seems like Tottenham will have to make do with these two signings from Juventus, it's two good players."

Is it enough?

Spurs are strengthening two key areas of their squad.

On the right wing, they have relied mainly upon Lucas Moura as a starter, while utilising Steven Bergwijn as a rotation option.

Kulusevski gives them another dimension on the right flank, as he is left-footed, and can both cut inside and go to the byline.

Bentancur also helps to cover for the potential exits of both Ndombele and Lo Celso in this transfer window, with the pair both potentially going out on loan, the former to old club Lyon and the latter to Villarreal.

He is a vertical passer and he will help to take the burden off of both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, who appear to be Conte’s first-choice duo in midfield.

Bringing them both in will be a victory for the club.

