Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to make history in April when they become the first female fighters to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden.

Talks have been ongoing over securing this bout, which Jake Paul recently revealed would be a "seven figure payday" for his client Serrano.

The Most Valuable Promotions founder is currently taking time away from his own boxing career to promote the blockbuster fight in New York.

But hyping up his client is not the only thing Paul has said recently about the upcoming fight. The Problem Child waded in to defend both Serrano and Taylor after Bob Arum played down the growing popularity of women's boxing.

"I mean, as good a fight as that is — come on. You know, whatever reason it is, people don’t particularly pay attention to the women’s fights,” the Top Rank promoter told iFL TV.

"The answer is ESPN made the schedule and they couldn’t care less. I don’t want to denigrate fights, I don’t want to be accused of being anti-women in sports, but I’m telling you, this is like the Premier League against women’s football."

His comments came after being asked whether Taylor vs Serrano being aired by DAZN on the same night as ESPN's showing of Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez would impact the men's viewing numbers.

This isn't the first time Arum has been criticised for the way he has spoken to, or about women in boxing.

Last October, he hit out at presenter Kate Abdo after a press conference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Arum interrupted a staredown instructed by Abdo and later accused her of being biased towards Wilder in a hot-headed outburst.

"They bring this woman in from the UK and she's slanting all the press conference to Wilder," he said.

"I don't give a damn but it's obvious that's what she was doing. She knew that the understanding was no face-off... we said no face-off, and what does she say? 'Now we're going to do a face-off'.

"F*** her and f*** them."

Now, he has come under scrutiny again after claiming female boxers are unpopular — something that has not sat well with Paul.

The social media personality turned boxer took to Twitter to hit back against Arum's comments and slammed the 90-year-old for being stuck in the past.

"Men like this dinosaur are the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society," Paul wrote. "I feel sorry for Mikaela Mayer — she deserves better.

"And he says ESPN doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or without you."

Mayer is currently signed to Top Rank, Arum's boxing promotion company. She is the current WBO super featherweight champion and has held the title since October 2020.

Despite her success, she is the only female boxer on Top Rank's books and it doesn't look as though the company is working on expanding this either. Meanwhile, Most Value Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are leading the way when it comes to putting women on the fighting scene in the spotlight.

Undisputed champion Taylor will defend her lightweight title against unified featherweight champion of the world Serrano on April 30th.

