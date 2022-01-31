Everton transfer news: 'Shock' claim emerges involving 84-cap star at major CL club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke says he would be "shocked" if Everton signed Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye before tonight's deadline.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a late move to Goodison Park, but it is a deal O'Rourke cannot see happening.

What is the latest news involving Gueye?

According to The Athletic's Simon Johnson, Everton have made a move to bring Gueye back to the club, with the 84-cap Senegal international leaving to join PSG back in 2019.

Frank Lampard, of course, has just been appointed as the new Everton manager, and it appears he has his sights on strengthening the Toffees' midfield.

Gueye is obviously someone who knows the Premier League well following his spells at Goodison Park and Villa Park. In total, he made 134 league appearances for the Merseyside club and Aston Villa before returning to France.

The former Lille man has since gone on to play just under 100 games for PSG, winning two Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups in the process.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has O'Rourke said about Gueye to Everton?

Gueye's experience alone would make him a good signing for Everton, but O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that he would be shocked if the Premier League outfit managed to lure him back to Goodison.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I suppose there's interest from Everton. I'd be shocked if this was to happen. Idrissa Gueye's been playing for PSG."

How likely is a deal for Gueye before the deadline?

This one does not look like it is going to happen. As O'Rourke mentioned, Gueye has been playing for PSG this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino.

On course for the title and hoping to challenge for the Champions League trophy, why would the French giants sell a key midfielder to Everton and at this stage of the transfer window?

1 of 15 Which year did this famous Everton icon, Dixie Dean, leave? 1934 1939 1929 1937

You would also have to question if Gueye even wants to come back to Goodison Park. From an Everton perspective, hopefully Lampard can take the Toffees to new heights. But right now, PSG are obviously in a completely different stratosphere to them.

Everton have at least been able to practically wrap up a deal for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on loan, while Tottenham's Dele Alli is expected to follow, so this could end up being an extremely positive window for the club.

In regards to Gueye, though, that just does not look like it is going to happen.

News Now - Sport News