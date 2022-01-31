Ibrox transfer news: Rangers 'ambition' admired as they close in on 'massive signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are showing huge ambition by edging towards bringing Aaron Ramsey to Ibrox ahead of tonight's transfer deadline, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Gers went into the final day of the window having welcomed two fresh faces, in the form of James Sands and Amad Diallo, into the squad but they are understood to be closing in on securing the services of Ramsey.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed this afternoon that Rangers are set to sign Ramsey on an initial loan deal from Juventus.

Romano has confirmed the proposal includes an option for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions to make the central midfielder's move permanent.

It comes after The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed Ramsey was stationed in a private UK airport terminal while mulling over which offer to accept this morning.

The report suggests Ramsey had already turned down a switch to Burnley, while proposals from another Premier League outfit and club in continental Europe were on the table, but the 31-year-old feels heading to Rangers will be a good move for his career.

It also emerged earlier today that Wolverhampton Wanderers had been offered the opportunity to take Ramsey on loan for the remainder of the season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ramsey?

O'Rourke believes Rangers have shown they mean business by moving to the front of the queue to sign Ramsey.

The Gers saw their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings cut to just two points at the weekend.

But O'Rourke feels Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was appointed as the Glasgow giants' boss in November, deserves praise for making the deal possible.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "You've got to admire Rangers' ambition for trying to sign somebody like Aaron Ramsey. He would be a massive signing if they can get him."

Why is Ramsey available?

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri revealed earlier this month that the plan was to offload Ramsey before the window slams shut.

It comes after an underwhelming spell in Italy, with Ramsey being restricted to just 70 appearances since signing a £400,000-per-week deal to join from Arsenal in 2019.

In fact, the 71-cap Wales international has found himself so out of favour with the Serie A giants that he has only made one start since the season got underway - and that was on the opening day.

