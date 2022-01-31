Celtic transfer news: Postecoglou could make one more addition before deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign another forward player on Deadline Day 'if the right opportunity comes up,' according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hoops have already welcomed five new additions to their first-team squad throughout the January transfer window, but could still pull off another acquisition before the 12 am cut-off.

What is the latest news involving Celtic?

Japanese trio Daezen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguche have all arrived at Parkhead from the J-League this month following the success of summer signing Kyogo Furuhashi.

Maeda and Hatate have already made an impression with the Glasgow giants, scoring in victories over Hibernian and Hearts respectively, closing the gap to fierce rivals Rangers at the top of the table to just two points.

Meanwhile, Irish striker Johnny Kenny and English midfielder Matt O'Riley have also been snapped up by Postecoglou, providing him with many more options for the second half of the season.

However, the 56-year-old tactician may seek further reinforcements as he attempts to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership crown from the Gers.

It doesn't seem as though long-term target Siriki Dembele will be joining from Peterborough United, though, after Championship side Bournemouth reportedly agreed a fee for the talented forward.

What has O'Rourke said about Celtic?

Despite the impressive form of Celtic's first-choice forward line of Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Felipe Jota, Postecoglou's backup options have been rather underwhelming.

As a result, O'Rourke has revealed that the popular manager could move for another attacker if the circumstances are right.

He told GiveMeSport: “I keep hearing how a wide attacker could be in Ange Postecoglou’s thoughts as well if the right option comes up.

"I still think if the right offer or the right players out there, they still might try and bring somebody in just to bolster the squad, especially with their injury problems and if they want to try and catch Rangers and win the Scottish Premiership this season.”

Who could Celtic sign?

Nimes winger Zinedine Ferhat has been strongly linked with a move to Celtic in recent weeks after attempting to force his way out of the Ligue 2 outfit.

According to French outlet Objectif Gard (as relayed by the Daily Record), the Algeria international refused to attend training recently, opening the door to a potentially imminent exit.

Ferhat is out of contract in the summer, so could be available in a cut-price deal, but there has been no update on his situation on Deadline Day.

