Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to 'make a late move' amid Conte 'frustration'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Tottenham could make a last-ditch deadline day attempt to bring in a right wing-back.

Signing a right wing-back was one of Antonio Conte's January priorities, although the Spurs boss has had no luck in adding one to his squad.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham?

Conte is on the verge of making his first two signings as Tottenham manager, with Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur expected to join before the 11pm deadline.

However, Conte is still desperate to add a right-sided player to his ranks. Spurs were in pole position for sign Adama Traore throughout the whole of January, until the Spain international opted to sign for Barcelona last week on loan.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Despite spending the majority of his career out wide, the Italian was hoping to transform him into a right wing-back; similar to what he did with Victor Moses when Chelsea won the Premier League in 2016-2017.

But after missing out on him, Tottenham still have an issue at right wing-back, with Emerson Royal struggling, while Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga don't appear up to the task.

Therefore, O'Rourke believes that Spurs could make one final attempt to land Conte with one of his pre-window targets.

What did O'Rourke say about Tottenham?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's been after a right wing-back all of this month and has been frustrated in his attempts to bring in that target, so maybe they might make a late move for somebody."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Have Tottenham been linked with anyone?

Traore aside, links with right wing-backs have been few and far between for the North London outfit.

According to ESPN, Tottenham made two offers for youngster Djed Spence, who's currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough. But James Olly revealed that the 21-year-old will now stay put and is likely to decide his long-term future at the end of the season.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Even if the Lilywhites did end up signing Spence, he would have most likely stayed at Forest for the remainder of the campaign given the fact he's already played for two clubs this term and rules say that he wouldn't be ineligible to play for a third in the same season.

All in all, with the clock ticking, it's likely that Conte will have to make do with what he's got in terms of right wing-back options and then address the situation again in the summer.

News Now - Sport News