Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roberto Carlos enjoyed a legendary career, playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and the Brazilian national team.

But his latest assignment is a world away from his days at the Bernabeu as the 48-year-old's next game will be played in Shropshire, next to a village hall.

Thanks to a competition organised by eBay named the 'Dream transfer raffle', teams were offered a chance to have either Carlos or Eni Aluko appear for their side for just £5.

The winner of Carlos' temporary signing has now been announced as Shropshire-based pub team 'Bull In The Barne'.

So what can Carlos expect?

The World Cup winner will be making a substitute appearance in the Shrewsbury & District Sunday Football League. The team represent the local pub 'The Bull in the Barne' and play their games on a pitch next to the Hanwood Village Hall.

The club has been established for more than 30 years and many of the current players have been in the team for over 10 years. The team has struggled with results at times during the current campaign but have had more success recently. Bull In The Barne are currently sitting fifth in Division One of the league.

The club secretary and striker Matthew Brown recently spoke in an interview with BBC Radio Shropshire about the facilities the Brazil legend can expect.

Matthew explained: "We play on a pitch next to Hanwood Village Hall. The changing room is proper Sunday league, pretty basic, a couple of the showers don't work.

"There has been talk of moving the game somewhere else because the car park is tiny.

"Our usual crowd is mostly just a couple of family members, but we do have two parents, Mr and Mrs Turrall, who are there rain or shine watching us."

So not quite the 80,000 spectators Carlos would have got used to in Madrid.

And judging by the sound of the facilities it seems very unlikely the left-back will be enjoying the post-match luxuries he would have been treated to at Real, such as massages and ice baths.

With most of the team of a similar age, many of the players grew up watching Carlos' legendary career unfold. So naturally, they are all desperate to land some playing time alongside the Brazilian icon.

Brown said: "He's probably one of the best left-backs the world has ever seen.

"Liam Turrall is in my opinion the best left-back in Shropshire but he's probably going to have to take one game out for us - he's a cracking player but Roberto Carlos is another level.

"One of our lads decided a couple of weeks ago that he wasn't fit enough to do it anymore and retired, but he's regretting his decision now, I think.

"I can imagine we're not going to be struggling for players for the next couple of weeks as they try to get into [the manager] Ed's good books."

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

It's hard to imagine anyone not wanting to take to the pitch with Carlos, with many fans considering the Brazilian as the best full-back to have ever graced a football pitch.

But at 48 years old, can he do it on a cold, rainy afternoon in Shropshire?

News Now - Sport News