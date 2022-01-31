Rangers transfer news: Key update reveals Aaron Ramsey fee paid to Juventus

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that Rangers may only have to part with £2m to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus on the final day of the transfer window.

The Wales international appears poised to make a move to the Scottish club in one of the most headline-grabbing deals of deadline day.

What’s the latest with Ramsey?

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in this transfer window and it appeared as though he could potentially make a return to the Premier League.

Burnley were touted as a potential destination for the ex-Arsenal star but he now appears poised to instead move to the Scottish giants.

Sky Sports has reported previously that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have moved to the front of the queue to sign the midfielder in a deal that will undoubtedly strengthen the Dutchman’s squad.

Rangers are said to currently be locked in talks over a loan deal that will include an option for the Ibrox club to buy him in the summer.

Sky also claims that Juventus are prepared to continue paying his huge wages in order to facilitate his exit from Turin.

Ramsey moved to Juventus on a free transfer from the Gunners and was reported to have signed a deal that included a huge weekly wage of £400,000.

But it appears that Rangers will only have to pay around £2m to sign the 31-year-old on the final day of the transfer window, with Bridge confirming that his colleagues in Italy have told him that Juventus simply want him to leave.

What did Bridge say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Now people are asking, how can Rangers afford his astronomical wages? My colleagues in Italy are telling me that Juventus just actually want him out of the door. So Rangers might be paying a loan fee potentially of around £2 million.”

What are Ramsey’s stats this season?

The midfielder has struggled for minutes thus far this campaign.

He has only played five times in all competitions, totalling just 112 minutes of football under the management of Max Allegri.

Ramsey has twice come on as a late substitute in the Champions League and has made just one start in Serie A, as he has dealt with muscle injuries and also fallen down the pecking order in midfield.

Last season was a similar story, as Ramsey played 22 times in Serie A but only made 13 starts.

