League of Legends: Riot Games Appear to Confirm Renata as New Champion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games have all but confirmed Renata as the next League of Legends Champion.

There have been making leaks that had been surfacing over the last week regarding the new Champion with the name Renata popping up frequently.

With previous leaks such as the next skins as well as the Renata appearing in the Chinese version of Teamfight Tactics, the latest comes from Riot itself.

Read More: League of Legends: New Champion Renata Leaked

However, Riot Games have come out and revealed the new champion with what is a unique way of announcing a new champion by creating a fictional website based around her.

Here is everything you need to know:

Riot’s Teaser Site for Renata

Riot brought out a website called Glasc Industries with looks as though it is a perfume store or something along those lines.

On this website, there are three tabs, Our Products, Our Story, and Our Founder.

With each page seemingly having some information on the next Champion.

Could Glasc Industries Products be a hint at her skills?

This page on the website almost looks as though it could be talking about what her skills will be or what their theme is.

Luxury Line

“Fusing elevated design with cutting-edge innovation, uncover a limited collection of captivating fragrances, self-defence solutions, and augmented limb technology. Wear Zaun’s unique beauty wherever you take it.”

We already know that the new champions are going to be a support and with a perfume description that mentions self-defence this could well be a huge hint as to what one of her skills might be.

Diffusion Line

“Discover Elegant, affordable Chemtech solutions for any lifestyle, from everyday filtration units to replacement limbs and medical alchemy, We apply tech from Zaun’s brightest minds to solve Zaun’s greatest problems.”

From this first tab, it sounds as though this new Champion could be some kind of master of potions or perhaps a scientist of some sort where she uses her perfumes for different purposes.

Is Glasc Industries ‘Our Stories’ Renata’s Lore?

The second tab is just a short description of what this company is and how what they plan to do, talking about aiming to be the biggest manufacturer in the world.

There doesn’t seem to be much information that can be taken from this except the one line, “We donated hundreds of Breathers to victims of last year’s noxious chemical fire. Now we’re extending our reach, starting with the city of progress.”

It is clear that this new Champion has a lot of power and influence in the city of Zaun.

Does this mean Renata is the new League of Legends Champion?

The final tab is a brief description of the founder of the company and this all but confirms Renata as the next champion with the line “From humble origins in the slump of Zaun, Glasc Industries founder Renata Glasc was inspired by her family’s alchemical practice to improve life across Zaun and Piltover alike.”

Not only does this confirm the champions name is Renata but it could also hint that she could be some kind of alchemist but also make her feel like a boss, just like Reav3 said she would be.

There is also some artwork as well as a face reveal for the new champion which many fans can be excited about.

Renata should be expected to be announced in the coming week or two from Riot Games with all of her details to be included.

You can find all of the latest League of Legends News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News