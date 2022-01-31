Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could make more signings after Bentancur and Kulusevski

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte would love to sign more than just Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski on deadline day.

The two players are poised to join Spurs from Juventus as the club look to strengthen their squad and boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They have struck agreements with the Italian club to sign both Kulusevski and Bentancur in this transfer window.

The former is joining the club on an initial loan deal that could become an obligation at the end of the 18 months, while Juventus have confirmed that they have sold Bentancur to Spurs on a permanent deal, and struck a further deal for Kulusevski.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the latter will cost £15.8m plus potential add-ons worth £5m.

The two players will come in after Spurs were dealt two significant setbacks in their bid to strengthen the squad.

Adama Traore was heavily linked with a move to the club but has instead joined Barcelona in this transfer window, while Luis Diaz was the subject of a bid but has moved to Liverpool instead of Spurs.

Nevertheless, it appears that Conte is keen to add further additions too once the deals for Bentancur and Kulusevski have been confirmed.

Indeed, O’Rourke claims that he would not “rule out” any further signings as Conte remains keen on adding more new faces to the squad.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma and Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence, along with Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I wouldn’t rule out any further incomings. Antonio Conte would love some more players coming into the building.”

What other business have Spurs done?

They have mainly focused on moving players out of the club in this transfer window, especially on deadline day.

Thus far, the club have offloaded Jack Clarke on loan, with the young winger joining Sunderland for the remainder of the season.

They have also sent Tanguy Ndombele to former club Lyon on loan, confirming his exit on deadline day, while they are also progressing negotiations with Villarreal and Valencia for the loan exits of Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil respectively.

In addition to those three, Dele Alli is set to leave the club permanently and join Everton, with The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law claiming that the deal will be an initial free transfer that will be worth £10m when Dele has played 20 games for the Toffees under new manager Frank Lampard.

It remains to be seen if they make a late move to sign another new player before the deadline.

