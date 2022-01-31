Faker Net Worth 2022: How Much is the Pro League of Legends Player Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Faker is probably the best and well known League of Legends player ever, but how much is he worth?

Lee Sang-hyeok is a South Korean professional LoL player who has won the LoL World Championships three times, a record for any individual player.

He is the first player to have reached 1000 and 2000 kills in the League Championships Korea (LCK), as well as being a 9x LCK Champion, 2x MSI Champion, as well as a couple of other accolades to match.

The 25-year-old has a YouTube channel with 1.52 million subscribers via SocialBlade), as well as a Twitch channel (via Stream Charts) that he regularly streams on to an average of 23,000 viewers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how much Faker’s net worth is reported to be.

Faker Net Worth

According to Foreign Policy, Faker’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million (£2.9 million).

The money that Faker has earned is thanks to his incredible skills as a pro player, as well as his loyalty to his team.

The 25-year-old plays for one of the most well-known teams in the world. T1, formerly known as SK Telecom T1, in which he is reported to earn around $2.5 Million a year (£1.8 million).

His skill level as a League of Legends player has earned him the title of the best player to play the game putting him at the same level as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo from a footballer equivalent standpoint.

The rest of Faker’s money earned has come from many different tournaments as well as three high profile World Tournament wins, as well as nine domestic trophies.

The ‘Demon King’ earns around $24k a month on Twitch while earning anywhere between £1.2k to £19.6k a month from YouTube which we learnt thanks to SocialBlade.

Faker Sponsorships

The 25-year-old has a few high-profile sponsors

Red Bull

Nike

Razer

He is also a part-owner of T1 Entertainment and sports since early 2020 meaning that he gets a large amount of money from team sponsorships.

Trivia about Faker

Faker went to the same school as fellow pro-Deft also a well-known pro player.

Faker has an incredible record of around 4.5 KDA over his long career.

Faker is known for one of the most well known League of Legends clips of all time, often said by other players of the game when they pull off an impressive play.

