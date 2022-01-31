Newcastle transfer news: £15.3m imminent signing 'having medical right now'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has confirmed that Matt Targett is having a medical at Newcastle United ahead of his move to the club from Aston Villa.

The defender is poised to join the Magpies as they continue to try to reshape their squad under the management of Eddie Howe.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

They have been busy over the weekend as they try to lay the groundwork for more deals.

The club have completed the signings of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Chris Wood from Burnley, and Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon thus far this month.

Over the weekend, Newcastle have been linked with both Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Dan Burn and Villa full-back Targett.

The Guardian reports that Targett is set to move to the club on loan as Howe looks to beef up his options at the back.

Villa, of course, have already signed Lucas Digne from Everton so the 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Steven Gerrard.

As a result, a loan move has been sanctioned and he is poised to complete the formalities of his deal and sign on the dotted line, with Downie revealing that he has been at the training ground since the morning having his medical.

A deal to sign him would likely be followed by confirmation of Burn's arrival, as the Sky Sports reporter tweeted a picture of the Brighton defender arriving at the training ground for a medical of his own earlier this afternoon.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Targett's having his medical right now. He's been here since 10:45 this morning. I saw him arrive, so he's in still having his medical at the training ground."

What are Targett's stats this season?

Prior to the arrival of Digne at Villa Park, he was a key member of the squad at Villa Park.

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, including 17 starts in the Premier League, but was effectively benched as soon as the French defender arrived from Everton.

Targett, who is valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, has been with Villa since 2019, joining from Southampton, and can also play on the left of midfield, adding some versatility to Howe's squad at St James' Park.

A former England U21 international, Targett has made a total of 126 Premier League appearances in his career, making him a seasoned professional, and the type of player who is likely to slot straight into the Newcastle defence as they bid to avoid the drop.

