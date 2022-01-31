Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh update on Villa Deadline Day business amid Bissouma links

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa's business will be done if they fail to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, says talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Villans are still reportedly trying to sign the 25-year-old, who would probably be their last addition given how late it is in the transfer window.

What is the latest news involving Bissouma?

According to The Telegraph, Villa want to sign Bissouma either now or in the summer as manager Steven Gerrard aims to bolster his midfield.

Earlier, Sky Sports reported that Brighton valued the Mali international at around £50m, but it could be even more now since the market is about to shut.

Bissouma has been one of Graham Potter's key players this season, making 14 appearances in the Premier League and averaging the most tackles per game in his side (via WhoScored).

Furthermore, you can see why he is valued so highly at the Amex.

What has Crook said about Bissouma to Villa?

Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that while you can never say never, Villa probably will not do any more business if they miss out on Bissouma.

Speaking to GMS, Crook said: "If they don't get Bissouma, I would say their business is probably done. But never say never because, you know, we've seen Chambers come out of nowhere and Danny Ings came out of nowhere in the summer as well."

Would Villa's transfer window still be a success without Bissouma?

Without a doubt. Regardless of what happens with Bissouma, Villa have been able to strengthen in defence and attack with the additions of Lucas Digne, Calum Chambers and, of course, Philippe Coutinho.

In Digne, the Villans easily have one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League. The Frenchman managed to register an impressive 18 assists in his three full seasons at Everton before moving to Villa Park in that £25m deal earlier this month.

As for Coutinho, not much has to be said about the attacking midfielder who has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football in Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The Brazilian has already managed to make an instant impact under Gerrard, scoring that all-important equaliser in the recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Would the arrival of a new combative midfielder like Bissouma be nice? Of course, and it looks like something Gerrard wants. However, after bagging Digne and Coutinho, not to mention Chambers as well, the Liverpool legend can be pleased with his club's overall business this month.

