Dillian Whyte is a 'bigger danger' to Tyson Fury than Deontay Wilder, says Bob Arum

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dillian Whyte is a bigger threat to Tyson Fury than Deontay Wilder was, according to Bob Arum.

The long-awaited Battle of Britain is now in the process of being finalized after Arum's partner-in-crime Frank Warren of Queensbury Promotions outbid Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn on Friday with a staggering £31million offer.

Whyte, 34, has won two of his last three with a defeat to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in August 2020.

But that hasn't stopped Arum from bigging up his chances against the Gypsy King.

And the veteran promoter has no doubts that Whyte will cause more problems for Fury, 33, than Wilder did.

Arum told iFL TV: "Whyte has a great chance because he's a big, big puncher.

"He's a very rugged heavyweight, a very experienced heavyweight.

"If anything, he poses a bigger danger to Tyson than even Wilder did, and Wilder had Tyson on the deck twice.

"I look forward to a really great heavyweight fight, you've seen the power Dillian Whyte has, and it's going to be a tremendous fight."

Only time will tell if Arum is merely trying to sell the fight to generate interest and increase ticket sales.

But he also revealed that Fury has drafted in Jared Anderson - one of GIVEMESPORT's top prospects to watch out for in 2022 - to replicate Whyte's fighting style.

He added: "When I called Tyson up after the purse bid, after the usual Tyson bluster, he said to me, 'Bob, make sure that Jared Anderson comes over here to train with me'.

"We had Anderson fighting over in the States in March and we scrapped that

"So he's going to go over and train with Tyson and will be one of the principal supports on the night in April."

And after seeing off the combined threat of Matchroom and DAZN, the Top Rank promoter was quick to thank their broadcast partners BT and ESPN for financially helping them get the deal over the line.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Arum continued: "Well, it came from two of our great partners, who had invested a lot of money in Tyson Fury and didn't want to lose the fight.

"That was BT, who will be the principal distributor in the UK, but I understand that Sky has made its platform available as well, so it should be enormous business in the UK.

"And ESPN in the United States, which will be the distributor, but not to the exclusion of the usual outlets like the cable systems and satellite dishes.

"I commend both of our broadcast partners for really stepping up to the plate and letting us to put a bid in like we did to win the fight.

"Neither of our broadcast partners wanted to lose that fight to Eddie and DAZN, not that there's animosity, but competition is competition."

READ MORE: Tyson Fury warned Francis Ngannou hits 'way harder' than Deontay Wilder

News Now - Sport News