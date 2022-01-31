Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa could bring loan signing to Elland Road before deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds might look to sign another goalkeeper on deadline day, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Marcelo Bielsa is yet to make any January additions, but the Argentine has been in the market for a number two.

What are Leeds' current goalkeeping situation?

Illian Meslier is Bielsa's first-choice shotstopper and has been for the best part of two-and-a-half years, but beyond the Frenchman, the Yorkshire giants have little in reserve.

Leeds moved on experienced goalkeeper Kiko Casilla last summer and replaced him with young Norweigan Kristoffer Klaesson. However, the 21-year-old hasn't made a single first-team appearance this season, with Bielsa even opting to play Meslier in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Therefore, Leeds have been hoping to bolster their goalkeeping department before the window closes with a more experienced figure.

Meslier has been ever-present in every competition this term, but should he get injured, it would leave Bielsa short and force him to play Klaesson, who's yet to make a senior appearance in English football.

What did O'Rourke say about Leeds?

When asked whether Leeds might dip into the market before the 11pm deadline, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Talk of a number two goalkeeper has been mentioned, so maybe they might be looking to bring someone in on loan to help strengthen that position."

Could Leeds sign anyone else on deadline day?

Leeds have been quiet throughout this month and this current stage of play suggests that will stay the case before the window closes.

They tried to sign Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg, who was their top target, although the Austrian outfit were persistent on keeping the USA international ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich next month.

Leeds were also trying to sign Chelsea's Kenedy after his loan deal at Flamengo was cut short. But with the clock ticking, it looks likely that Bielsa's side will end up empty-handed.

