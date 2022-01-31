Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Before WWE went with Brock Lesnar, the original plans for the men's Royal Rumble match saw Riddle picking up the win.

At the Royal Rumble event, Brock Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after interference from Paul Heyman.

Lesnar got the last laugh, as later on in the show, 'The Beast' entered the men's Royal Rumble match and ended up picking up the win.

However, that wasn't the original plan for the match, at least if a new report is to be believed.

PWInsider is reporting that Riddle was the "original plan" to win the WWE men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

The report explains that the plan changed "a ton of times" over the course of the week, but the decision was ultimately made to have Brock win the match.

With the event taking place in his hometown of St Louis, the report even notes that Randy Orton was considered for the match at one stage.

However, it was his tag team partner Riddle that was deemed to be the "front runner" until WWE decided to go with Brock Lesnar.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not WWE is still going to have Riddle in a title match at WrestleMania, potentially against Bobby Lashley.

