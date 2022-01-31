Newcastle transfer news: £13m incoming signing has 'started his medical' with Magpies

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's imminent signing Dan Burn started his medical at Darsley Park at 4pm today, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Brighton defender looks set to join the Magpies before tonight's 11pm deadline.

What's the latest news involving Dan Burn?

It was reported by The Athletic on Sunday evening that Newcastle had seen a third bid for the towering defender accepted by Brighton.

The south coast club had previously turned down offers from the Magpies worth £8m and £10m, but eventually found an agreement over a £13m fee.

The 6 foot 7 defender is a boyhood Magpies fan and despite being dubbed Eddie Howe's primary defensive target following failed pursuits of Sven Botman and Diego Carlos, The Athletic also claim he's been tracked by the club across a number of transfer windows.

What has Keith Downie said about Dan Burn?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Downie revealed Burn's medical at Newcastle's training ground, Darsley Park, started at 4pm.

He also added that the club were in talks over personal terms with the English defender yesterday and this morning.

Downie said to GMS: "I think they were still trying to sort out personal terms yesterday and this morning. But he started his medical at 4pm.

"They can even finish parts of medicals tomorrow, as long as they get them registered in time."

Why are Newcastle signing Dan Burn?

Burn's name may lack the natural gravitas and exotic excitement of Botman or Carlos, who have both featured in the Champions League this season, but there's a lot to like about the Seagulls defender.

First and foremost, he's absolutely massive and that aerial prowess should help the Magpies when it comes to set pieces at both ends of the pitch - a potentially crucial factor in a Premier League relegation battle.

Furthermore, he's well-established in the top flight with 83 Premier League outings under his belt, he can play in multiple positions, and he offers a rare yet often sought-after quality at centre-half - he's a natural left-footer.

He should give Howe more balance, options and aerial prowess at the back, but don't be fooled by Burn's 6 foot 7 frame. The 29-year-old is no slouch on the ball either, to the extent that Graham Potter has felt comfortable utilising him as a wing-back in the past.

It remains to be seen quite exactly how Howe deploys Burn, but he brings a lot of traits to Newcastle's squad that could make the difference in their fight for survival.

