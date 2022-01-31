Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The plans that WWE has for the big eventual feud between Riddle and Randy Orton have now been revealed.

Riddle and Randy Orton were paired together just after WrestleMania 37 last April, and have arguably one of the best things about WWE since then.

However, a new report has claimed that the original plans that WWE had for the pair didn't have them sticking together for that long.

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE originally planned on having the tag team partners feud going into SummerSlam, but those were shelved presumably due to the group's popularity.

The report, which you can check out above, goes on to explain that WWE has been planning on holding off on the pair feuding until WrestleMania 38 this coming April.

However, it seems like WWE has such big plans for the pair, that they may become involved with the WWE Championship.

WrestleVotes is reporting that so few members of the creative team want them to split, but those that do, feel like the feud should be over the WWE Championship.

This lends credence to another new report today, which claimed that Riddle was originally set to win the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

The report, which you can read more about by clicking here, explained that WWE originally had Riddle slated as the winner for the match before pivoting towards Brock Lesnar.

This would have presumably been how Riddle got involved in the WWE title picture, with Randy Orton perhaps winning the title between now and WrestleMania.

