Newcastle transfer news: Deal involving 66-cap international 'expected to go through'

North East reporter Keith Downie is confident that Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick will sign for Middlesbrough before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Eddie Howe has been desperate to improve his squad before the deadline, but the Toon Army also need to make sure players are moved on to make room for their new arrivals.

What did Downie say about Hendrick?

The 66-cap Republic of Ireland international was a regular for the Magpies last season, playing 22 times in the Premier League. But this campaign has been a completely different story for the midfielder, who's slipped down the pecking order and has hardly had a look in.

Hendrick did score in the defeat at Wolves back in October but has made just three appearances in the league and has only played 10 minutes under Eddie Howe.

Therefore, Hendrick has been told he can leave St James' Park and has been heavily linked with a deadline day move to Newcastle's neighbours Middlesbrough, with the recent signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon only likely to see his opportunities limited even further.

TEAMtalk believe that the former Burnley midfielder is set for a loan move to Boro, who are bang in the race to finish in the top-six following their excellent form since Chris Wilder arrived.

And Downie is confident that Hendrick's move to Middlesbrough will be completed before the deadline.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Hendrick seems to have stalled a little bit but I expect it to go through."

When could Hendrick make his Middlesbrough debut?

If Hendrick does end up signing for Middlesbrough, he might not have to wait long before making his debut for the Riverside outfit.

Their next Championship game isn't for another nine days, when they travel to Queens Park Rangers in what could be a crucial fixture in the race for the play-offs. But Wilder's side are in FA Cup action on Friday and have a mouth-watering clash at Manchester United in the fourth round.

Hendrick was on the bench for Newcastle's third round defeat to Cambridge earlier this month, but he didn't come on, meaning he would be eligible to play at Old Trafford if selected by Wilder.

