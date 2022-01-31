Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francis Ngannou doubts a fight with Jon Jones will ever happen as he's too busy picking battles 'on Twitter than in the octagon'.

Ngannou successfully defended his heavyweight strap against his former sparring partner Ciryl Gane at UFC 264 just over a week ago. The judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favour of the Cameroonian.

A few hours later, Jones posted on Twitter: "If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break."

He then followed it up by making fun of the pair for their 'boring' performance.

However it seems Ngannou has had enough of Jones' antics on social media as he was quick to admonish the American after he called him out online.

'The Predator' gave his thoughts on the former champion to official octagon announcer Bruce Buffer during an appearance on his podcast late last week.

He said: “We agree on Jon Jones and once again if things are right obviously as champion you have to defend the belt against the challenger who put themselves there.

"When I first fought Stipe, Gane wasn't even on the landscape yet, he wasn't even in the conversation, and yet he was my first title defence.

"There are lots of people. There will always be a fight. The only problem is how and when that will happen.

"I think the first thing we have to know is if Jon Jones is going to fight or not.

“Because actually, he finds himself a better battle on Twitter than in the octagon.”

The Cameroonian's manager Marquel Martin also confirmed they would not hesitate to accept the fight in an heartbeat if an offer presented itself to them on the table but insisted the decision is entirely out of their hands.

Martin added: "Look it's no secret that that fight will arguably be the best fight in UFC history, right?

"But the truth of the matter is that we've been promised that fight since before Stipe, right, and now it's coming up again after Gane.

"The reality is we don't make that decision, right, the UFC does, or if he's around, so we don't know.

"We don't try to speculate, we try to take it one fight at a time, one deal at a time.

"Would we say no to Jon Jones? Absolutely not we want that fight but it's a function of when and how."

