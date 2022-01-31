Tottenham transfer news: Fresh signings prediction emerges in final hours of January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge doesn't expect Tottenham to make any more signings before the window closes.

It's been a busy day for the North London outfit with several players coming and going, but in terms of further incomings, Bridge isn't expecting any more.

What's the latest news with Tottenham?

Two players have arrived at Tottenham this afternoon, with Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski becoming Antonio Conte's first signings.

Meanwhile, Tottenham made a deadline day move for Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Carrasco, while they also saw two offers knocked back for young right-back Djed Spence. But it hasn't just been incomings that have been the talk of the day at Hotspur Way.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Tanguy Ndombele has already secured a loan return back to Lyon, while Bryan Gil has also been loaned out to Valencia.

Furthermore, Dele Alli is on the verge of ending his seven-year stay with the club to sign for Everton on a permanent deal and Giovani Lo Celso has become their fourth departure after his loan to Villarreal was confirmed.

Despite potentially losing four attacking players in one day and only signing winger Kulusevski, Bridge believes that Tottenham are finished for the day.

What did Bridge say about Tottenham?

When asked whether he could see Spurs making one final signing late on, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I can't see any more incomings at Tottenham before the deadline."

Has it been a good window for Tottenham?

Given that Spurs went into the final few days of the window having failed to make a single signing, it hasn't ended up being a bad January for Conte.

Having moved on the likes of Alli, Ndombele, Gil and Lo Celso, four players that have all hardly featured during his time at the club, the Italian will surely be happy in that respect. Furthermore, he's managed to get two players over the line and two that sporting director Fabio Paratici knows well.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Conte didn't manage to get the left centre-back, right wing-back or striker that he requested at the beginning of the month, but overall, it's been a strong end for Tottenham.

Furthermore, none of their top four rivals have made a single signing between them, with Arsenal and Manchester United both losing players, so with two fresh faces in his squad and Heung Min Son and Cristian Romero back soon, Conte will fancy his chances of finishing fourth.

News Now - Sport News