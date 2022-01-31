Leeds transfer news: 'Orta and Bielsa working hard to bring someone in' ahead of deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa 'would love' to make some signings before today's 11pm deadline, according to transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

It's been a quiet January transfer window so far for the west Yorkshire outfit, with no new acquisitions arriving to strengthen Bielsa's threadbare first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Leeds?

The Whites spent over £50 million in the summer turning Jack Harrison's loan from Manchester City into a permanent deal before bringing in Junior Firpo and Daniel James from Barcelona and Manchester United, respectively.

However, a drop-off in form and several injury issues to a handful of key players have seen Leeds struggle to reproduce the sort of form that led them to a ninth-placed finish last term.

Star midfielder Kalvin Phillips and club captain Liam Cooper are currently sidelined until March with serious hamstring issues, while striker Patrick Bamford has only started five Premier League games this term.

Leeds' fitness woes saw Bielsa name seven teenagers on his substitutes bench in a recent fixture against West Ham, but reinforcements are yet to arrive.

What has O'Rourke said about Leeds?

The Elland Road side have been linked with loan moves for Chelsea attacker Kenedy and Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, and O'Rourke believes temporary deals are more likely to occur than permanent ones.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

He told GiveMeSport: “I think ideally, Marcelo Bielsa would love to make a few new signings just to freshen up the squad right now. I think it's going to be a frustrating one for Leeds. Maybe a Kennedy or Minamino on loan from Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively, would help boost Bielsa’s ranks.

"So, I'm sure Victor Orta and Bielsa are working hard on the transfer front to see if they can bring somebody in, but right now, you're probably looking at loan deals rather than permanent ones.”

Who could Leeds sign on Deadline Day?

Leeds have reportedly been keeping close tabs on several players throughout the winter window, with a new central midfielder believed to be at the top of their wish list.

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

Long-term target Nahitan Nández of Cagliari was thought to be on Bielsa's radar once again until Italian giants Juventus made their interest known, complicating any potential deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Ross Barkley, Reading's John Swift and Huddersfield Town's Lewis Obrien also emerged as possible options for Bielsa.

But with just a few hours to go until the deadline passes, it may end up being an extremely frustrating month for everyone associated with Leeds.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News