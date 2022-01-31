Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could still sign deadline day striker after £33m snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has confirmed that Newcastle United could make a late move to sign a striker before the deadline.

The club have signed Chris Wood from Burnley in this window but could make a new move for a striker in the next few hours as they bid to beat the deadline.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

They have been aggressive in the transfer market when it comes to their spending.

Indeed, the club have already secured three new signings in this window, signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Chris Wood from Burnley, and Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

And they are making further moves on transfer deadline day as they attempt to reshape Eddie Howe's squad and give him a chance of remaining in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, a deal to sign Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on loan appears to be close to completion while Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Dan Burn has been pictured at the training ground ahead of a medical.

And Downie now reports that there remains a possibility of a move for a new centre-forward before the window closes, although he is unsure of the name of the player.

Newcastle had tried to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims before the deadline but saw that deal collapse, as he has decided to remain with the French club, per Fabrizio Romano. That deal was reported to be worth £33m.

Elsewhere, a deal for Jesse Lingard also fell apart on deadline day.

But it seems that a deal for a striker could still be done, despite time being against the Premier League club.

What has Downie said?

He told GiveMeSport: “There’s one, maybe, a striker that I’ve just had given to me in the last 20 minutes.”

Do Newcastle need a striker?

The basic answer is yes.

Callum Wilson has sustained an injury and that led to a prolonged pursuit of Wood, with Newcastle triggering his release clause in order to sign him from Burnley.

But he remains the only fit out-and-out centre-forward option at the club and one has to think that Newcastle would be smart to sign some back-up and support for their new signing.

Something like a loan deal would make sense if one can be struck, especially when one considers that Wilson was comfortably Newcastle's best attacker prior to his injury.

He had scored six goals and remains the club's top scorer, with Allan Saint-Maximin second after scoring five goals of his own throughout the season, per BBC Sport.

