Bobby Lashley is going to defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber next month, it has been confirmed.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday night in St Louis, Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the second time.

Lashley was aided by Roman Reigns, who got involved in the match after a referee bump by attacking Lesnar with his WWE title.

Bobby isn't going to be given much time to celebrate his big win, as the former MMA star is going to be defending his title next month in Saudi Arabia.

As can be seen above, WWE has announced that Lashley will defend his newly won WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on February 19.

As of right now, the five men that will make up the match for the big show next month are not yet known.

However, with WWE putting on a big episode of Monday Night Raw later on today, expect an announcement to be made over the coming hours.

The red brand has several top names, including the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Randy Orton and Edge, so expect a few of them to be part of the match next month.

A top name likely not to take part in the match will be Kevin Owens, who typically doesn't not work at WWE's Saudi Arabia shows, although that situation could have changed.

As of right now, Bobby Lashley's title defence is the only match WWE has announced for the Elimination Chamber.

