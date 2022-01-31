Newcastle transfer news: Big update on 129-game star potentially leaving SJP today

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, there isn't 'any agreement' in place for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Eddie Howe, starting just two Premier League games during his 10-game tenure.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

Opportunities may be even harder to come by for Clark in the second half of the season after Newcastle agreed a £13 million fee for 6 foot 7 Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Dan Burn.

Howe has been on a mission to improve his defensive options this month after the Magpies leaked 43 goals in their opening 21 Premier League games of 2021/22 - the second-highest total in the division.

The arrival of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid helped them record just their second clean sheet of the campaign last time out against Leeds, while left-back Matt Targett has also joined on a six-month loan deal from Aston Villa.

As a result, Howe may be forced to offload some of his fringe players to free up space in his first-team squad, and Clark could be one of the players to be sacrificed after making 129 appearances for Newcastle.

Transfer insider Pete O'Rourke claimed that 'Middlesbrough are considering a deadline-day deal' for the Republic of Ireland international, while also stating that 'several other clubs are also keeping tabs' on him.

However, it now seems as though Clark is set to stay put and help Newcastle attempt to maintain their top-flight status come May.

What has Downie said about Clark?

Middlesbrough are currently fighting for promotion from the Championship after experiencing a dramatic turnaround in form following the arrival of new manager Chris Wilder.

But Downie has revealed that the deal is unlikely to happen in what remains of the winter window after 'speaking to the club'.

He told GiveMeSport: “I spoke to the club, and I was told Ciaran Clark no, there wasn't any agreement. They just said no, they didn't think it was happening.”

Should Newcastle sell Clark?

Clark has struggled to make a positive impact at the heart of defence for Newcastle this season, featuring from the off on just 12 occasions in the league and receiving one red card.

As per WhoScored, only three members of the North-East outfit's squad have been in worse form than the centre-back this term, with Clark receiving a season rating of just 6.24.

It remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at the club, but it seems as though the defender will stay put this winter.

