Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard to 'press in next couple of hours' for £50m star

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Aston Villa will make a push to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion prior to the transfer deadline.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop for the midfielder throughout the January transfer window and Jones believes they may make one final attempt to get him through the door.

What's the latest with Villa?

The club have been aggressive in the transfer window and have attempted to strengthen Steven Gerrard's squad throughout the month.

They have already secured the signings of both Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and Lucas Digne from Everton, and have also signed Calum Chambers from Arsenal, and Robin Olsen on loan from AS Roma.

Those deals, though, may not be the end of their activity, with Gerrard also seemingly keen to sign Bissouma from Brighton.

Villa are reported to have had a £25m bid for the midfielder rejected earlier in the window and Jones believes that they will again check on the prospect of signing him before the January deadline. Brighton are said to value him at £50m.

But if they cannot get a deal over the line, he believes that the move may be done in the summer instead, such is Villa's desire to get him into the club.

Bissouma has been away at the African Cup of Nations, representing Mali, but they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage after a penalty shootout against Equatorial Guinea.

What has Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "If it doesn't happen now then a high chance it happens in the summer but I do expect them to press things in the next couple of hours just in case they can get him."

What are Bissouma's stats this season?

He has been central to everything Brighton have done, prior to going to Cameroon to play in the AFCON.

He made 14 Premier League appearances and has laid on one assist, playing in a deep-lying role under the management of Graham Potter.

Transfermarkt shows that he has a contract at Brighton until 2023, meaning he will enter the final year of his deal during the summer.

The 25-year-old moved to the club in 2018 from Ligue 1 side Lille and has made a total of 111 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, and he is a versatile presence, as he is capable of playing as a midfielder, and on the wing, while he has also been played at full-back earlier in his career.

