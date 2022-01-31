Everton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges after Newcastle try to hijack Alli deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are expected to complete a late deal for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli despite late interest from Newcastle United.

Transfer insider Pete O'Rourke has suggested the move will go through because Alli and new Toffees boss Frank Lampard share the same agent.

What's the latest news involving Dele Alli?

It was reported earlier today that the Spurs midfielder was set to move to Merseyside in a permanent deal that would bizarrely cost Everton no initial fee.

Rather, the Lilywhites would be due £10m after Alli's 20th appearance for his new club, while further bonuses could eventually take the deal to £30m.

The move appeared to be going smoothly, with Fabrizio Romano reporting this evening that Alli was undergoing his medical with the Toffees.

However, as is often the case on Deadline Day, David Ornstein threw a spanner in the works by claiming Newcastle had launched a late loan move for Alli.

This is after he confirmed Jesse Lingard would not be heading to St. James' Park, with Alli emerging as a last-minute alternative.

What as Pete O'Rourke said about Dele Alli?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Pete O'Rourke tipped Alli to complete his move to Everton, because he shares the same agent as Lampard.

O'Rourke said to GMS in response to the Newcastle United rumour: "He will go to Everton as him and Lampard have same agents."

Would Alli be better off at Everton or Newcastle?

Following the PIF takeover at St. James' Park, this is obviously a very exciting time to join the project at Newcastle - but there's also the not-so-small matter of the club needing to stave off relegation before they can even think about challenging at the more glamorous end of the table.

Perhaps that wouldn't matter so much to Alli if he were only going to Newcastle on loan, but by the same token, would he actually be in a better position in his career once that temporary spell ends? Even if he produced a truly incredible improvement in form, there would still be uncertainty over his Tottenham future.

1 of 12 Do you know this obscure Everton footballer from the 1990s? Eddie Youds Iain Jenkins Jason Kearton Mo Johnston

Moving to Everton allows a clean break for a player who has gone from registering 19 Premier League goal involvements during the 2017/18 campaign to not even making that many appearances in the top flight last season.

And the link-up with Lampard could perfect for reviving his career. As well as the agent connection, Alli's game echoes the goalscoring midfielder role that the new Everton boss mastered during his playing days.

News Now - Sport News