Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'already know terms needed' for five Ekitike alternatives

Dean Jones hasn't ruled out Newcastle making a final push to sign a striker after missing out on Hugo Ekitike.

The Magpies were heavily linked with the Frenchman throughout deadline day, only for a deal to collapse in the final hours.

What's the latest news with Newcastle?

It's been a busy day at Newcastle, who've already completed a loan deal for Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett, while Dan Burn is also expected to sign from Brighton, with the big defender having his medical at St James' Park tonight.

Eddie Howe has already added Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood in what has been an extremely productive first window since Newcastle were taken over. However, they've been desperate to sign another striker despite getting Wood over the line.

Their only other options are Dwight Gayle, who's hardly had a look in all season and Joelinton, who was playing in midfield before he got injured. Regular first-choice Callum Wilson is currently out with a long-term calf problem sustained against Manchester United late last month.

Newcastle were on course to sign Ekitike earlier on deadline day after their £25m bid was accepted by French outfit Stade Reims. However, the deal quickly became complicated before the striker rejected the chance to move to the Premier League.

Therefore, Jones believes that with Newcastle linked with so many players this month that a last-gasp deal could still happen.

What did Jones say about Newcastle?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't say that it's impossible they sign another forward, just because they've sounded out so many players in this window.

"They know the terms that are expected for at least five other players that could come in and it's obviously a very important position."

Has it been a good window for Newcastle?

Despite potentially missing out on bringing in another striker, Howe can't be too disappointed with the backing the owners have shown him. Providing Burn's signs in time, their spending will be pushing the £90m-mark, which is comfortably the most in the Premier League.

If Newcastle's business is finished, they've signed five players, all of which arguably go straight into their best team.

Howe might be frustrated that he wasn't able to get Jesse Lingard over the line, especially after days of talks. But Newcastle are in a far better place than they were heading into January, and now have every chance of getting the required points in the second half of the season to survive.

