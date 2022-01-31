Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl!

That is a sentence that has not been ushered by anyone in over three decades as the last time the Ohio-based franchise was able to play in the biggest NFL game was back in 1988.

Some may have been worried that they would be playing the San Francisco 49ers in the finale of the season, as they looked to be heading to the showpiece before the Los Angeles Rams rallied and made a number of crucial plays to ensure they would be playing at their home stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

Indeed, the Bengals have a history when it comes to the 49ers and Super Bowl games, as they were the team that was faced in both 1981 and 1988 and were unfortunate to suffer defeats in both games.

However, the important thing for the franchise on Sunday was to make sure that they had their ticket to the showpiece and Joe Burrow made sure that the team would be heading to SoFi Stadium and continuing their epic run to the biggest prize in American Football.

The Bengals would end up winning 27-24 via overtime, as they managed to pull back an 18-point swing after they were down 21-3 midway in the second quarter and defy all the odds to represent the AFC in just under two weeks.

Naturally, the young quarterback, who has the opportunity to make history if he is to win on Sunday 13 February as he would become the first-ever quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a collegiate national championship, and a Super Bowl title if he is successful, earned rave reviews for his performance at Arrowhead on Sunday.

Many in the NFL and for various TV networks that provide coverage for the league took to social media to leave their reactions to what they saw from the 2020 first-round pick, with many continuing to find what the 25-year-old is doing extremely impressive.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up show, Ryan Clark stated “Joe Burrow is THAT DUDE!", whilst Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless revealed he would pick the Bengals’ QB over the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes if he had to choose one to have for the next 10-15 years, as he would “win more games and more Super Bowls.”

NBA legend Lebron James (via SportsCenter) stated that the QB is the “absolute truth”, whilst Pat McAfee stated that Burrow is “awesome”, whilst David Helman, the staff writer for the Dallas Cowboys, wrote: Joseph. Lee. Burrow. Living legend, walking among us”.

If there was one person who did not have any doubt that Burrows would be able to lead the Bengals to the playoffs this season, and the Super Bowl, then NFL Network’s Kay Adams is that individual as she made the bold claim back in July!

